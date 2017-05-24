15-year-old girl arrested for murder of teen

Memphis Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl they said is responsible for killing another teen in April.

Deago Brown, 17, was shot and killed at a convenience store on Tillman Street on April 3.

Brown’s mother said he was killed one day after he gave his life to Christ.

Police said they immediately knew a teen girl was responsible.

Teryona Winton, 15, is in jail for Brown’s murder and is charged with first-degree murder.

Brown’s mother said she forgives Winton for killing her son.

"If God can forgive with all my sins that I done did, that I commit all the time, then I know that I can do it too," Brown said.

