15-year-old girl arrested for murder of teen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

15-year-old girl arrested for murder of teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Deago Brown (Source: Family) Deago Brown (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl they said is responsible for killing another teen in April.

Deago Brown, 17, was shot and killed at a convenience store on Tillman Street on April 3.

Brown’s mother said he was killed one day after he gave his life to Christ.

Police said they immediately knew a teen girl was responsible.

Teryona Winton, 15, is in jail for Brown’s murder and is charged with first-degree murder.

Brown’s mother said she forgives Winton for killing her son.

"If God can forgive with all my sins that I done did, that I commit all the time, then I know that I can do it too," Brown said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly