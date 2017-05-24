16-year-old arrested 6 months after deadly shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in the death of an 18-year-old in Hillview Village Apartments, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Raydarrian Jones, 16, is responsible for shooting and killing Dreco Styles, 18, on November 18, 2016.

Styles was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but later died.

Neighbors said Styles and Jones did not live at the apartments.

Investigators have not released a motive as to why the shooting happened, nor what charges Jones will face.

