City Council approves 9 SkyCops for East Memphis community

Memphis City Council has approved the implementation of nine SkyCops in Pidgeon Estates in East Memphis.

Resident Beth Carr has lived in the East Memphis community for the last 14 years. While she still feels safe walking around, several recent incidents have her concerned.

"I'm glad that we're getting those because we've had some break-ins," Carr said.

The community raised about $115,000 over six months to put them at all of its entrances, and the nine are more than any other community in Memphis.

"We have so many windy streets and hidden areas," Carr said. "Maybe that's how many they determined would be best."

Now Carr feels even safer with these "eyes in the sky" on their way.

Installation is expected to begin by next week.

