Recovery continues for man burned while helping suicidal man

The man who lit himself on fire on Facebook Live had a restraining order filed against him just hours before he killed himself.

Police given wrong address an hour before man sets himself on fire

One of the men who rushed in to save lives and help a man who set himself on fire continues to recover from burns he received while helping.

Paul Garner received second and third degree burns almost two weeks ago when he tried to help Jared McLemore, who set himself on fire live on Facebook and rushed into a local restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked.

McLemore had a restraining order filed against him just hours before he killed himself. On May 15, he poured gas on himself before lighting himself on fire and running inside Murphy's in Midtown.

Garner stepped in to try and help and prevent others from being injured. As a result, he received burns to his legs.

Garner continues to go to weekly check-ups with doctors for his burns and his sister has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the costs of medical expenses. At this time, the account has surpassed its goal of $5,000, reaching $6,120 thus far in two days.

According to the GoFundMe, Garner has a $3,000 deductible on his health insurance and has other increasing expenses during his recovery.

