Non-profit reproductive healthcare center coming to Midtown

Demolition started in Memphis this week paving the way for Choices Comprehensive Reproductive Healthcare Center--the first non-profit in the nation to do everything under the umbrella of reproductive healthcare, according to center representatives.



The center is located near Bellevue Boulevard and Poplar Avenue. It will provide everything available at Planned Parenthood (like birth control, STI testing, and abortion services). It will also help offer more diverse birthing options, mid-wife services, and hormone replacement therapy for transgender patients.

The cost to complete the center is $4.2 million, but center representatives said they're more than halfway to that amount. They plan to open the facility in January 2019.

Certified nurse mid-wife Nikia Grayson said the opening can't come soon enough for this area.



"Because a lot of OBGYN and obstetrician services have moved out east and their aren't a lot in Midtown or Downtown," Grayson said.

Patients said they are spreading the word early, and that men and women can both benefit from the center.



"Both need to learn about it. So it's going to be a very empowered center for men and women," new mother Mia Jenell Peake said.

If you want to donate to the center go to their website www.memphischoices.org and click donate. Center representatives said you can write in that you want your donation to specifically go to the new center.

