Judge rules Senses nightclub can reopen with restrictions

A once popular nightclub reopens - but not with the approval of neighbors or another important entity.

Senses nightclub can reopen, but there is a catch.

A Shelby County environmental court judge ruled Wednesday the nightclub could reopen but must apply for a special use permit within 90 days.

In addition to the permit, they must continue to have 15 security guards and cannot exceed 700 people at a time.

Customers must park in the nightclub parking lot.

Senses is scheduled to be back in court August 21.

The club was accused of opening without the proper permit and three days after reopening it was shut down.

Humes Heights neighborhood released a statement that said they were disappointed in the decision.

"As citizens, we are expected to have the proper documentation for the various activities of our lives and abide by the law. We are disappointed that Senses is now being allowed to operate without a special use permit and received no repercussions or penalties for violating the law. We plan to work with officials during the upcoming process to ensure that the concerns of the Humes Heights Neighborhood are addressed."

