President Trump's proposed budget would have significant effects in Shelby County

President Donald Trump's proposed budget would have major impacts in Shelby County.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress said Trump's budget will not pass as it is currently written. However, if the plan did pass, it would significantly reduce the amount of money given to food stamps.

Department of Human Services said Trump's proposed cuts to food stamps and Medicaid would definitely change things in Shelby County.

Mary McAdams, 77, is one of the 220,000 county residents that live on a fixed income. She said she needs Medicaid supplements part Q and B to help cover her insurance costs.

Trump's proposed budget cuts $610 billion from Medicaid over the next decade.

"If I don't have my Q and B, I don't think I can afford my secondary," McAdams said.

The Trump Administration pushed back on the critics of its budget by saying, in part, that the "cut" isn't a cut in the traditional sense of the word. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said since the budget is a projection over several years, the "cut" from Medicaid is the administration saying it's not going to spend as much as previously projected out.

"We're not going to measure compassion by the amount of money that we spend, but by the number of people that we help," Mulvaney said.

Trump's budget also plans a $193 billion cut from food stamps, also known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

The changes to SNAP also include a work requirement that's not specific. Experts suggest the change would require those who are able-bodied to get a job.

"I want a job. I'm looking every day," Gregory Wilkins said.

Wilkins applied for food stamps Wednesday. He said he needs a little help as he works to get back on his feed.

He said he supports the proposed food stamp work requirement. However, he pointed out it is difficult to find a job.

"Some people don't have the qualifications for all jobs, so if you have the qualifications that makes it a little easier," McAdams said.

Trump and his administration said the cuts being made to various programs will promote faster economic growth.

