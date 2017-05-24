Manchester United Football Club holds moment of silence for terror attack victims

The Manchester United Football Club gathered for practice Tuesday morning in anticipation of their UEFA Europa League final the following day.

The practice had a more somber feeling than usual. The team started with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert that happened the night before.

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba shared his condolences after practice.

“My condolences to all families of the victims in Manchester and to all families who are losing loved ones in so many countries due to acts of violence,” Pogba said.

Pogba is a native of France and a member of the French national team. When the terror attacks in France claimed the lives of 129 people in 2015, Pogba decorated his cleats in tri-colored tape that resembled the French flag.

The team’s Twitter account posted a picture of the team with the hashtag #WeStandTogether to help remind the city that they are not alone.

Manchester United defender and a native of Manchester released this statement on the attacks.

“I’m a proud Manchester lad. What happened last night was truly horrific but won’t break the great city. Thought’s with all affected.”

The team has vowed to help emergency services “in any way that may be required.”

