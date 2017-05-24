Sumatran Orangutan turns 40 at Memphis Zoo

Look who turned 40!

The Memphis Zoo helped their Sumatran Orangutan celebrate the big day in style.

Chickie Orang had a special day Tuesday when her keepers threw her a fantastic birthday party. The party included a painted cottage and an ice cake.

Chickie enjoyed chilling in the sun with her umbrella and celebrating her birthday with the gifts from her keepers.

Happy Big 40 Chickie!

