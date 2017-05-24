1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Foxdale Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person has died and another is critically injured after a shooting in the 5800 block of Foxdale Road. 

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Memphis police said the injured victim has been taken to Regional One. The other victim was pronounced dead on arrival. 

Police do not have a suspect description at this time. 

WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more information.

