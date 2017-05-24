1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Foxdale Road

One person has died and another is critically injured after a shooting in the 5800 block of Foxdale Road.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Memphis police said the injured victim has been taken to Regional One. The other victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

