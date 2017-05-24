Bridge lanes closed Thursday for needed repairs

The two westbound lanes on the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge will be closed Thursday.

The lane closures will be from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The closures are the result of some concrete repairs that will take place.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during these times and find an alternate route if you need to travel this direction.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.