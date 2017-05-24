15-year-old shot, airlifted to hospital - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

15-year-old shot, airlifted to hospital

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 15-year-old was shot and airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to Memphis police.

The victim's condition is unknown, and police do not know where the shooting originally took place. 

At this time, police do not know if this is related to the shooting on Foxdale

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more information.

