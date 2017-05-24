Dispatcher stays calm, helps man save his wife's life

A Collierville police dispatcher put her training to the test when she faced having to help a man save his wife's life.

Dispatcher Alex Javer answered a 911 call on April 17 from an elderly man who told her that his wife was choking on a piece of meat.

The dispatcher started giving the man instructions on how to do the Heimlech maneuver.

Despite the man saying he couldn't do it, she encouraged him and told him to put the phone on speaker and follow her instructions.

After he had performed the maneuver seven times, the meat was dislodged.

WMC Action News 5 has obtained the recording of the life-saving 911 call.

