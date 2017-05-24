St. Jude patient overcomes the odds, named valedictorian

A Mid-South valedictorian has been overcoming the odds for years and is now being tapped as the top ranked student in her 5th grade class.

She's not your average student.

Aniyah Johnson graduated the 5th grade Wednesday from Ida B. Wells Academy.

Johnson earned this title while fighting cancer with the help of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Johnson lost her kidney and went through chemotherapy.

She has now been cancer free for four years.

"I would just say be strong and don't give up cuz there's nothing to it," she said. "Because you have the help of your family."

Johnson gave credit to her principal and teachers for helping her get through her schoolwork during treatment.

