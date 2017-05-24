A sneak peek of the Summer Symphony

This Saturday is the Summer Symphony at Memphis Botanic Garden at the Live at the Garden.

Stage and tickets are still available, but you can get a sneak peek for free Friday night.

The Memphis Botanic Garden will open the gates to the public Friday evening a 7 p.m. for the dress rehearsal with the orchestra and American Idol guest star LaPorsha Renae.

This is the opportunity for you and your family to enjoy an evening under the stars surrounded by the beauty of the Memphis Botanic Garden the sounds of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and it's FREE.

So, pack a picnic and come the Garden for this special night. Tables and chairs will be set up to make it even more comfortable and enjoyable.

You can park in the North Lot off Cherry Road. Rehearsal will begin at 7:30 p.m. so get there early to get a good seat.

Bring your family and your friends to enjoy this special night and sneak peek ahead of the big show.

