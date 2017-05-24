Family asks for help finding loved one's killer 2 years later

A Memphis family is pleading for someone to come forward with information that would help catch the person responsible for killing their loved one.



The family of Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite held a vigil Wednesday afternoon.



Wilhite was killed in 2015, but not on a battlefield overseas. He was gunned down in Memphis at the corner of MLK and 4th Avenue near FedEx Forum.



"We just know it's a shame that no one has come forward," said Wilhite’s mother Valerie Henderson.



It's been a rough two years for Wilhite's family.



"Like a roller coaster. up and down, up and down," Henderson said.



The family is fueled by faith and hoping to raise awareness to catch the person responsible for Wilhite’s death.



Many called Wilhite "Young Coo." At Wednesday’s vigil, family and friends even spelled out his nickname and captured the image from a drone in the sky.



"If it was them, they would want somebody to come and tell the police whatever it is that would help the police in finding who killed my son," Henderson said.



After the murder, police released images of the suspected gunman in hopes that they would generate leads. So far, no arrests have been made.



"We can't give up and we won't give up," Henderson said.



His family is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers at 901- 528- CASH. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

