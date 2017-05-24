St. Jude to 'jam' VIP-style for the children

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is kicking off its FedEx St. Jude Classic Golf Tournament on June 6 with a little bit of country and rock-n-roll.More >>
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is kicking off its FedEx St. Jude Classic Golf Tournament on June 6 with a little bit of country and rock-n-roll.More >>
The City of Oxford is making a hard push to find a little girl’s missing stuffed animal.More >>
The City of Oxford is making a hard push to find a little girl’s missing stuffed animal.More >>
A 70-year-old man visiting from Montana found a 2.78-carat diamond while searching Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.More >>
A 70-year-old man visiting from Montana found a 2.78-carat diamond while searching Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.More >>
Bomb squad officials investigated a suspicious package for hours in Downtown Memphis on Thursday morning, but it turns out the threat was not legitimate.More >>
Bomb squad officials investigated a suspicious package for hours in Downtown Memphis on Thursday morning, but it turns out the threat was not legitimate.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.More >>
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>