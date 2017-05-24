St. Jude to 'jam' VIP-style for the children

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is kicking off its FedEx St. Jude Classic Golf Tournament on June 6 with a little bit of country and rock-n-roll.

The St. Jude Jam party is new to the roster of events surrounding the tournament.

"The Office" actor Andy Buckley will emcee a VIP reception at Memphis Cook Convention Center overlooking the mighty Mississippi River, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

The reception is followed by a two-and-a-half-hour jam session featuring country stars and rock-n-roll legends.

PGA Tour players will be on hand as attendees bid on one-of-a-kind live auction items, all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude released this list of artists:

For more information, visit the event's website.

