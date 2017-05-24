4 Tigers on Athlon's Pre-Season AAC First Team For Football

Four Memphis Tigers have been named to Athlon Magazine's Pre-Season American Athletic Conference First Team.

Wide Receiver Anthony Miller enters his senior season after catching 95 passes for a school-record 1,434 yards last season, shattering the mark set by former NFL great Isaac Bruce.

Miller earned 2nd Team All-America Honors last season after recording eight 100-plus receiving yard games and adding 14 receiving touchdowns.

Senior Linebacker Genard Avery makes Athlon's Pre-Season first team after finishing with 81 tackles, 63 solos, five sacks, and six quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-2-inches tall, 250-pounder also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Sophomore Tony Pollard is an Athlon First Teamer. All the former Melrose High Star did was earn Freshman All-America Honors on Special Teams. He led the American in Kickoff Return yardage, returning two for touchdowns, and blocking a punt.

Punter Spencer Smith is also on Athlon Pre-Season All-AAC First Team. Quarterback Riley Ferguson is on Athlon's Second Team.

The Tigers open their Season August 31st against Louisiana-Monroe at the Liberty Bowl.

