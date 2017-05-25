Jeff Sessions expected to speak in Memphis, Untested rape kit uncovers possible serial killer, Mississippi River rising again

Good Thursday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Memphis this morning. His visit is expected to focus on fighting crime in the Memphis area and curbing gang violence. We'll preview his trip to the Bluff City this morning on WMC.
Shelby County Schools parents are preparing for their children to come home for the summer without the scores from their TN Ready tests.We'll explain the issue and the problems as a result.
With the incredibly wet weather to hit southeast Minnesota in the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. We'll explains what that means for us this morning.
A backlogged rape kit from Memphis just analyzed is breathing new life into cold cases throughout the Mid-South. Memphis police say the kit from a case was among thousands that sat untested until the backlog was discovered in 2013. We'll explain what police in other parts of the South say this person did they have some labeling him a serial killer. Shocking new details this morning on this case on WMC Action News 5.
Weather:
Sunshine returns today and cool! Highs in the upper 70s...We'll talk about what to expect later today and this weekend and the chances for rain on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Father of 3 shot, killed after cheating death 3 years ago
Prison Posts: A convicted killer taunts family on social media from prison
Fight between teacher, staff member caught on video
VIDEO: Woman makes racist remarks toward Hispanic, black Americans
Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation
Four Memphis Tigers have been named to Athlon Magazine's Pre-Season American Athletic Conference First Team.More >>
A Collierville police dispatcher put her training to the test when she faced having to help a man save his wife's life.More >>
One person has died and another is critically injured after a shooting in the 5800 block of Foxdale Road.More >>
A Mid-South valedictorian has been overcoming the odds for years and is now being tapped as the top ranked student in her 5th grade class.More >>
A 15-year-old was shot and airlifted to Le Bonheur on Wednesday afternoon, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
