AG Sessions visits Memphis amidst call for stiffer sentencing

United States Attorney General is scheduled to visit Memphis Thursday morning.

Sessions will make a speech at 9:30. He also is expected to speak with local law enforcement to discuss crime in the city and in America.

The visit comes two weeks after Sessions called out Memphis in a speech about crime. That was done as part of his call for tougher sentencing of criminals.

The move is opposed by civil rights organizations—both the NAACP and Black Lives Matter movement plan on protesting against the Attorney General’s visit Thursday morning.

"He's trying to turn back the times when it comes to mass incarceration, specifically of African-Americans,” Memphis NAACP branch president Deidre Malone said.

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen has also expressed concern on Sessions’ stance on sentencing.

"Certainly his proposal to increase sentencing on the federal side is not the right answer,” Cohen said. “That's an anachronistic throwback to the 50s and 60s that cost us lots of money and left a lot of people, family members of folks in jail for a long time for no purpose."

WMC Action News 5 will be at the protests as well as Sessions’ speech. We will have coverage throughout the day and provide any updates from the Attorney General’s visit on WMCActionNews5.com.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.