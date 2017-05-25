70-year-old finds 2.78-carat diamond in Arkansas

A 70-year-old man visiting from Montana found a 2.78-carat diamond while searching Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Wendell Fox said he knew it was a diamond the second he spotted it.

“I was 80 to 90 percent sure that it was a diamond when I saw it,” he said.

The champagne-brown diamond is the 11th found on top of the ground this month at the park.

Park officials said personnel plow the diamond search area periodically to loosen soil and help with natural erosion. Rainfall helps these diamonds near the surface sparkle.

2.78 carats makes it the second-largest diamond found at the park this year, only behind the whopping 7.44-carat diamond found by a teen in March.

