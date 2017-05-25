Missing 'Lamby' spurs reward offers from across Oxford

The City of Oxford is making a hard push to find a little girl’s missing stuffed animal.

Oxford Police Department made a Facebook post Wednesday night about a missing “Lamby,” a stuffed lamb that was last seen at Kroger in Oxford.

After the post picked up traction, the Oxford community began to offer rewards for the missing lamb.

Anyone who finds and returns the toy will receive a huge reward from businesses around Oxford, as well as two Ole Miss football tickets.

So far, the list of rewards includes:

Essential oil-infused pillow from Bedzzz Express

$50 gift card to Funkys

$75 gift card to University Florist

10 plate lunches at LB’s Meat Market

A bag of coffee, 4 pack of cold brew and t-shirt from Heartbreak Coffee

$50 gift card to Jinsei Sushi

$50 from Larson’s Cash Saver

2 tickets to Ole Miss vs. South Alabama

$50 from Miconi Project Management

$50 gift certificate from Rafter’s Music and Food

Help bring Lamby home!

