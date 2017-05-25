Essence Music Festival giving away free tickets for original songs

Would you like to attend the Essence Music Festival for free?

Post a public video of yourself singing or rapping about Essence Live. The videos can be posted to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the #EssenceLiveContest.

Get creative. All songs must be original.

For more rules, click here.

Performers set to hit the stage include Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, New Orleans native Master P., Solange and many more.

The star-studded event is June 29 through July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

