Kroger to offer overdose reversal drugs in Mississippi without prescription

Kroger in Mississippi now offers an opioid reversal drug without a prescription.

Kroger partnered with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department to make the drug available to everyone.

The drugs will be available at all Kroger pharmacies in the state of Mississippi.

Tiffany Neely is working on this story. She’ll be talking to local law enforcement and Kroger officials. Hear from them tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 and learn why similar movements could soon happen in other states.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.