DeSoto County woman escapes prison

A DeSoto County woman escaped prison and is currently on the run.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said Melody Diana Maher escaped the Downtown Jackson prison on Thursday morning.

She was last seen doing yard work around 11:15 at the facility on North State Street.

Maher was serving a 15-year sentence for two drug convictions in DeSoto County.

If you see Maher, call your local law enforcement agency MDOC at 662-745-6611.

