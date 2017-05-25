Teacher Trivia Night raises over $9K for education

A grant that helps provide funds to teachers for educational enrichment just received a huge boost with the success of Teacher Trivia Night.

Collierville Education Foundation raised $9,649 this month through the 2017 Teacher Trivia Night, all while the teachers enjoyed a fun night out.

More than 300 teachers, administrators, and dignitaries attended the event.

"CEF was created out of love and respect for teachers and because our founders understood that teachers often paid for classroom needs or new programs out of their pockets," Linda Stamps, CEF Board of Director member and chairwoman of Teacher Trivia Night, said. "While this event is meant to be a fun night out for our teachers first and foremost, it also gives the teachers ownership in the grant program through any funds raised."

The Heroes vs. Villains-themed event featured table-style trivia. Teachers also participated in a table decorating and costume contests.

The school with the most spirit was recognized.

Funds were raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, a silent auction, trivia mulligans, and a raffle.

