Le Bonheur, Boy Scouts team up for Cereal Drive

If you want to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital support a gr-r-r-reat cause, all you need is a box of cereal.

The hospital is teaming up with the Mid-South Food Bank and the Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America for the sixth annual Cereal Drive.

The drive will be held from Friday, May 26 through Friday, June 2, benefitting Mid-South Food Bank.

Each box of cereal donated will help feed 10 children, and healthy cereals are encouraged.

Monetary donations are welcome as well, and every dollar donated is worth $6.75 of buying power for the food bank.

Le Bonheur will host drop-off events for the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You are invited to go through the hospital staff entrance drive at 50 N. Dunlap or stop by 850 Poplar on those days to drop off cereal donations.

The hospital’s goal is to raise 800,000 servings or funds to purchase the servings. Hospital staff, volunteers and community members are invited to help reach this goal.

Online contributions are also welcomed. Click here to donate online.

