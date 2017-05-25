Woman indicted for killing father of 6 with assault rifle

A woman is in jail for murder after police said she pulled a rifle out and fired shots from her car, killing a man.

A 21-year-old woman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a Shelby County grand jury for allegedly firing an assault rifle from a car and killing a man.

Jimmiko Driskell was indicted in the shooting death of Alvino Johnson. Johnson, 39, was a father of six children. He was shot and killed on September 3, 2016 at around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Leath Street near Poplar Avenue.

According to investigators, Driskell drove up to a group of men outside a house on Leath Street, drove down the street a short distance, and then stopped and opened fire on the men with an AR15 rifle.

She is also indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

