Queen Elizabeth visits victims of terror attack, calls bombing 'dreadful and wicked'

Queen Elizabeth visited with parents of the injured children of the Manchester attack (SOURCE: NBC News)

Queen Elizabeth visits with a child injured in the Manchester attack (SOURCE: NBC News)

Great Britain's monarch responded Thursday with compassion and care of the children injured in the Manchester bombing.

Queen Elizabeth made a trip to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to visit the victims of the deadly attack. The monarch told children who were injured in the attack that the bombing was "dreadful and wicked."

"It's dreadful, very wicked, that sort of thing," the monarch said to an injured 14-year-old girl.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were hospitalized after Monday's attack at Manchester Arena.

According to NBC News, Queen Elizabeth told the father of another teenager the attack was unexpected.

"It's not something you expect at all," she said.

She spent time talking with the victims, asking them about their injuries, and encouraging them.

The bombing during pop star Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people.

