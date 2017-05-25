26-year-old missing after leaving to take exams at U of M

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
Kroger in Mississippi now offers an opioid reversal drug without a prescription.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Memphis on Thursday pushing for tougher sentences for criminals and citing Memphis' rising crime rate as an example.More >>
Music pre-dating 1939 is coming alive this weekend in Oxford for the 43rd annual World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.More >>
The City of Oxford is making a hard push to find a little girl’s missing stuffed animal.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
