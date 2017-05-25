26-year-old missing after leaving to take exams at U of M

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a 26-year-old woman who has not been seen since leaving for The University of Memphis on Thursday.

Angela Sheng was last seen at 7:30 a.m. when she left to go take exams at the U of M.

She suffers from a mental condition that may cause her to harm herself.

Sheng is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a slim build with a pale complexion and long black hair. It is unclear what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you know where she can be found or if you see her, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.