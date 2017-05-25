Memphis airport upgrades go over budget

Memphis International Airport is making some big upgrades to Concourse B, but that is coming with a larger price tag than budgeted.

The airport is currently under major renovation....$6.8 million worth of renovation.

But, now they have gone over budget.

The airport renovations will take approximately three years and the expenses have run $5,000 over the planned budget.

The extra expense is coming from adding additional digital features that will be even more helpful to the airlines.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.