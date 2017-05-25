2 overturned cars slow traffic on I-240

Two vehicles overturned on I-240 north at Norris Road Thursday night.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to clean up the wreck.

One lane has been opened for southbound traffic, but traffic is moving slowly.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about what caused the wreck and the conditions of those involved.

