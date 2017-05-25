Fight breaks out after mother arrives late to drop children off at pre-school

A parent is charged with attempting to run over a pre-school employee after the parent was late dropping her children off to the pre-school.

The pre-school said the parent broke the rules.

The woman was late trying to drop her children off at a Memphis pre-school. That's where it all went downhill - ending in her arrest.

Bianca Hall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.

Hall was dropping her three children off at a North Memphis pre-school Thursday morning.

The deadline to drop children off at the school is 9 a.m. each morning - Hall arrived late and was told she could not drop her children off.

Police said Hall became angry and called the employee "a bald-headed [expletive]."

One employee told police that Hall threatened the person by saying "I'm gonna [expletive] up your momma's car."

Then, according to police, Hall took off and almost hit the employee. She drove across the street near the Quick Stop with her three children in the car.

"I felt like that was so disrespectful," neighbor Jenisha Jones said. "I feel like she could have handled it another kind of way."

Police said someone visiting the pre-school went across the street to get Hall's license plate number and Hall started backing up. She hit the woman but didn't seriously injure her.

According to witnesses, the woman who said she was hit by Hall's car walked over and picked up a milk crate and threw it at Hall's car.

Both women called police when that happened.

"It's kind of crazy," said Mildred Murphy, great grandmother of the pre-school child. "I don't know what happened, but I will be inquiring."

