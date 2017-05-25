Police, bank apologize to customer for wrongly labeling him fraud suspect

Bartlett Police Department issued an apology to a bank customer who was mistakenly labeled as a credit card fraud suspect.

Security personnel at the Bank of Bartlett sent a surveillance photo to BPD after a customer reported that their debit card was stolen and fraudulently used following the theft.

However, the surveillance photo was of customer Kristopher Strawn, who legally used one of the bank’s ATMs.

Bartlett police posted the photo to their Facebook page before the mistake was discovered.

That post has since been removed, and official apologies were issued to Strawn from BPD and the Bank of Bartlett.

