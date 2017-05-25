Graduate accepted to almost 150 colleges, receives $7M in scholarships

Two vehicles overturned on I-240 north at Norris Road Thursday night.More >>
Two vehicles overturned on I-240 north at Norris Road Thursday night.More >>
We're giving a high 5 to a Memphis teen who been accepted to nearly 150 colleges. Seriously.More >>
We're giving a high 5 to a Memphis teen who been accepted to nearly 150 colleges. Seriously.More >>
Bartlett Police Department issued an apology to a bank customer who was mistakenly labeled as a credit card fraud suspect.More >>
Bartlett Police Department issued an apology to a bank customer who was mistakenly labeled as a credit card fraud suspect.More >>
Memphis International Airport is making some big upgrades to Concourse B, but that is coming with a larger price tag than budgeted.More >>
Memphis International Airport is making some big upgrades to Concourse B, but that is coming with a larger price tag than budgeted.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.More >>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>