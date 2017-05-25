Graduate accepted to almost 150 colleges, receives $7M in scholarships

A Memphis teen has been accepted to nearly 150 colleges. Seriously!

Shariah Edwards, now a Power Center Academy graduate, has earned more than $7 million in scholarship money on her own.

She said her original goal was to become a million-dollar scholar and she's just happy to get the financial burden off herself and her family.

“I feel blessed, I feel like I deserve it, worked so hard these past four years, sleepless nights, a lot of work, work, AP classes, honors classes,” Shariah said.

Understandably, Shariah said she's still narrowing down her final choice.

Congratulations to Shariah on a job well done!

