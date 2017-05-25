Officer crashes while headed to homicide investigation scene - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer crashes while headed to homicide investigation scene

SOMERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Somerville.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Stuart Loop Road. 

One of the officers was involved in a car accident while headed to the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on its way to Fayette County for the investigation.

