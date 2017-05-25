Officer crashes while headed to homicide investigation scene

A homicide investigation is underway in Somerville.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Somerville.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.More >>
A parent is charged with attempting to run over a pre-school employee after the parent was late dropping her children off to the pre-school.More >>
A parent is charged with attempting to run over a pre-school employee after the parent was late dropping her children off to the pre-school.More >>
A front will arrive in our area Saturday and cause a chance for rain through the holiday weekend.More >>
A front will arrive in our area Saturday and cause a chance for rain through the holiday weekend.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court's stay of execution has been lifted for convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur. Arthur is set to be executed late Thursday.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court's stay of execution has been lifted for convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur. Arthur is set to be executed late Thursday.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>