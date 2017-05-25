Lynch ready to 'cut loose' in second NFL season

Spring time in Memphis means barbecue, but, Spring time in the Rockies means football practice for former Memphis Tigers quarterback Paxton Lynch.

Heading into his second season with the Denver Broncos, Lynch said he's beginning to pick up the finer points of the pro game.

A first-round draft pick last year, Lynch played in three games his rookie season, starting two. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards and 2 touchdowns with one interception.

With new head coach Vance Joseph keeping track, Lynch is, once again, locked in a battle for the starting job with 3rd year pro Trevor Siemian. The quarterbacks are alternating snaps with the first team during this week's OTA.

"I feel a lot more confident just being around the guys, being in the locker room," Lynch said. "I feel like I can go out here and cut it loose a little bit more compared to my first year. Other than that I'm just coming to work everyday and just trying to improve."

"You know he's a very talented player," Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said. "He can make every throw we're asking him to make or that you need him to make to win a football game and move the ball up and down the field. Very athletic and you love his size. His ability to sit in the pocket and see the whole field, just be poised in the pocket and throw those comebacks and out routes effortlessly."

The Broncos first preseason game is August 10 against the Chicago Bears. Their regular season opener vs the Los Angeles Chargers is on September 11.

