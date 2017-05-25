Arkansas remains alive in SEC Tournament with no-hit win

In the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Arkansas defeated Auburn in a big way to stay alive in an elimination game.

Arkansas wasted no time getting on the board.

In the top of the first, Chad Spanberger hit a Moon shot to right to put his team up 1-0.

Spanberger would go deep again in the 3rd, this time with a man on. The two-run shot would make it 3-0 Razorbacks.

Hogs would go on to crush Auburn 12-0 behind a combined no hitter from Dominic Taccolini, Matt Cronin, and Josh Alberius.

Arkansas will go on to play the loser of Mississippi State vs Florida on Friday night. The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas with a comeback win Thursday morning to earn a spot in that game.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.