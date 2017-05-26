Spring Fling Results from Thursday, May 25

Thursday Results from Spring Fling TN High School State Championships in Murfreesboro:
In Boys Soccer, an All Memphis Final as Lausanne wins the Div-2 Small School Championship beating St. George's 2-1 in 4 OT
In Class-AA- Baseball, CPA eliminates Covington, 5-1.
And in Class-A- Trenton-Peabody falls to Goodpasture 7-4.
