Spring Fling Results from Thursday, May 25

Thursday Results from Spring Fling TN High School State Championships in Murfreesboro:

In Boys Soccer, an All Memphis Final as Lausanne wins the Div-2 Small School Championship beating St. George's 2-1 in 4 OT

In Class-AA- Baseball, CPA eliminates Covington, 5-1.

And in Class-A- Trenton-Peabody falls to Goodpasture 7-4.

