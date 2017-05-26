Somerville homicide investigating, Desoto county woman escapes from prison, Showers for part of the weekend

Happy Friday!!

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the quiet community of Somerville. A body was found in some woods inside of a car there. Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's office were investigating and now the TBI has taken the lead. An updated report this morning.

The search is on for a DeSoto County woman who escaped prison in Jackson, Mississippi. We'll tell you about her and what correction workers are saying about it this morning.

If you are one of the thousands hitting the road today for the Memorial day weekend. Just remember this is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year so pack your patience. We'll tell some of the most popular places to go this weekend.

We're giving a high 5 to the Collierville Education Foundation. In one night teachers raised more than $9600 for the organization that provides grants to fellow teachers. We'll explain how they raised the money and how it will be used on WMC this morning.

A Memphis teen has been accepted to nearly 150 colleges. We'll tell you more about a Power Center Academy graduate who earned $7 million in scholarships this morning.

Warm and windy today..there could be storms Saturday evening. We'll talk about what to expect today and this weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

Prison Posts: A convicted killer taunts family on social media from prison

Bartlett church silent on prior complaints of man charged with sexual ...

Fight breaks out after mother arrives late to drop children off at pre-school



