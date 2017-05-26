NJ officer rescues fawn from storm drain

The so-called “Deer Whisperer” strikes again.

A New Jersey police officer is credited with rescuing his third deer in the past year.

His latest rescue was caught on camera when a baby deer was trapped in a storm drain in Woodbridge, NJ.

Officer Timothy Majek, a 22-year veteran of Woodbridge Police Department, quickly rushed to the scene.

Majek, a professed animal lover, jumped right into the drain and lifted the fawn to safety.

The fawn appeared to be in good shape after the ordeal. Majek released it into the woods with the hope it will be reunited with its mother.

