Jerrys Sno Cones opening location in Cordova

Jerrys Sno Cones announced the location of their second store.

Jerrys will be expanding to Cordova, on Bonnie Lane near Germantown Parkway.

The restaurant held a vote, and Cordova came out on top.

The store said a ground breaking will take place soon.

Jerrys will next take votes on a third location next week.

