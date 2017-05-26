5 Great Things: Tigers offense, $7 million in scholarships, Lamby watch

This Memorial Day weekend, we will, as a country, honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms and rights.

But, first...here 's a look back at the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South earlier this week.

It's not even Summer yet, and the various magazines and websites are hawking college football information. Bleacher Report issued a ranking of the Top 25 College Offenses coming into this season, and the university of Memphis Tigers offense ranks as the second best in the nation, behind only Oklahoma.

The report listed several Tiger players by name as the reason, as well as Mike Norvell's second year in charge. The site also said the Tigers will be a common choice, if not the favorite, to win the American Athletic Conference.

Senatobia, Mississippi, firefighter Patrick Hardison, who was severly burned fighting a house fire, got quite the pleasant surprise.

Two years ago, Hardison underwent the most extensive face transplant surgery ever completed, and now that life is back to normal, his friends decided to give him a new, more pleasant shock. They "stole" his truck for about 24 hours to get it equipped with a lift kit, upgraded bumper, new wheels, and tires.

A Mid-South valedictorian has been overcoming the odds for years and is now being tapped as the top-ranked student in her 5th grade class.

Aniyah Johnson graduated the 5th grade Wednesday from Ida B. Wells Academy. Johnson earned this title while fighting cancer with the help of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Johnson gave credit to her principal and teachers for helping her get through her schoolwork during treatment.

A Memphis teen has been accepted to nearly 150 colleges. Shariah Edwards, now a Power Center Academy graduate, has earned more than $7 million in scholarship money on her own.

Understandably, Edwards said she's still narrowing down her final choice.

Oxford Police Department took to social media Wednesday night to alert the community to "Lamby," a missing stuffed lamb that was last seen at Kroger in Oxford.

Businesses in and around Oxford stepped up to help sweeten the deal for anyone that had information about the missing stuffed animal. Anyone who finds and returns the toy will receive a huge reward from businesses around Oxford, as well as two Ole Miss football tickets.

Help bring Lamby home!

