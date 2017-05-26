Tri-State Black Pride event coming to NCRM

Memphis and the Mid-South, prepare for a weekend of Black Pride when the 2017 Tri-State Black Pride events kick-off June 15-18.

All the events are free, starting with an opening reception at the National Civil Rights Museum with free food and cocktails. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Hosted by Wendi Thomas, the event includes a live band, a DJ, and guest speaker Dr. Marye Bernard, as well as special musical guest Carmen Hicks.

There will be free break-out sessions held throughout Memphis and the four day event, as well as a pool party, fashion show and mixer, plus lots of fun and excitement. For more details on the events or to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.