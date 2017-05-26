Person killed, more injured in crash at Winchester, Airways

Multiple vehicles, including a Memphis Fire Department vehicle, were involved in a deadly crash Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the corner of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard.

One person died and six were injured in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The MFD employee was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The condition of the other injured people is unknown.

The intersection closed while officials worked to clear the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.