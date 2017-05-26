Person killed, more injured in crash at Winchester, Airways

Jerry's Sno Cones is expanding! The iconic Memphis snow cone and burger shop announced plans to open two new locations.More >>
Jerry's Sno Cones is expanding! The iconic Memphis snow cone and burger shop announced plans to open two new locations.More >>
Multiple vehicles, including a Memphis Fire Department vehicle, were involved in a deadly crash Friday morning.More >>
Multiple vehicles, including a Memphis Fire Department vehicle, were involved in a deadly crash Friday morning.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Somerville.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Somerville.More >>
Mid-South elementary school students are getting a jump start on college by visiting historically black colleges in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Mid-South elementary school students are getting a jump start on college by visiting historically black colleges in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Strong thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday night.More >>
Strong thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday night.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>