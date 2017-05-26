Lyft to begin offering 'luxury' rides

Lyft is giving itself a facelift.

The ride-sharing service will begin offering two black car options.

"Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV" is for when you want a more luxurious ride to events such as formal functions, business meetings and weddings.

The rides are debuting now in five markets: San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

Lyft is expected to roll out to more cities soon. The fares will cost more than a basic Lyft ride.

