Walmart hires nearly 5,000 veterans in Tennessee

Walmart hired 4,780 U.S. veterans in Tennessee since creating a veteran hiring plan in 2013.

Walmart's Veterans Welcome Home Commitment guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran.

The retail giant hopes to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020. So far the company has hired 170,000 veterans, and more than 22,000 of them have already been promoted.

“At Walmart, we have seen firsthand that veterans and active service members bring tremendous skills, like leadership, attention to detail and conscientiousness, to their civilian jobs,” said Retired Brigadier General, Gary Profit, senior director of military programs for Walmart. “We are proud to salute these individuals during all stages of service–from making a decision to enlist in the armed forces to when they return home.”

To commemorate Memorial Day, Walmart announced a $100,000 grant to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors--a national organization offering help, hope, and healing to those grieving the death of a loved one in the armed forces.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.