2 shot inside Downtown Memphis hotel; 2 remain at large

Two men remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting injured two people on the 7th floor of the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel. MPD said one of the injured men is believed to be a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting happened just before noon Friday inside the hotel, which is located on North Main Street between Exchange Avenue and Winchester Avenue.

One victim is in critical condition, while the second victim is in non-critical condition.

The two suspects who remain at large are believed to be a man and woman both about 19 or 20 years old.

The shooting happened as a graduation was taking place nearby at Memphis Cook Convention Center. That building was evacuated after the shooting, but those people have since been allowed back inside. The Sheraton hotel was never evacuated, but it was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

