Charges dropped, record expunged for man accused of crimes in 2010

A leasing agent accused of several crimes in 2010 wants to set the record straight following an expungement of his record.
Katarah Allen said he had just resigned from working in the leasing office at Timber Pines Apartments in Frayser when a woman accused him of rape. Allen said he had already moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to start a new job when the woman made the accusations.
"The accuser was not a current resident," he said. "[The accuser] was evicted for non-payment of rent a month before my departure."
After learning about the charges against him, Allen said he voluntarily traveled back to Memphis and posted bond. He was back to work in Atlanta the following Monday.
"It was a year and a half later when the city of Memphis decided to send me before a judge," Allen said.
That same day, Allen said his record was expunged and all criminal charges were dropped.
According to the expungement document, four charges, which included robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and attempted rape, were all dropped in October 2012.
Allen said he is a veteran and a Christian who has worked in property management for 18 years. He wants to put these accusations behind him and move forward.
