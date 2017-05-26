Man killed in southeast Memphis; 1 detained - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Man killed in southeast Memphis; 1 detained

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday afternoon.

Police said someone called 911 and reported a man had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead. 

Investigators detained one man for questioning.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly